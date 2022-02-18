‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown ‘Questioning’ Polygamy

Kody Brown is thinking twice when it comes to polygamy following the fallout with now-ex-wife Christine Brown. In a sneak peek of Sunday’s Season 16 reunion episode of the TLC show obtained by PEOPLE, the Sister Wives star admitted he questions his decision to marry four women “all the time.”

“When you really start getting honest, you start looking up to the heavens and going, ‘Geez, Father. You inspired me to do this. Why is it such a mess now?’” he says in the preview. “It really has set me on my heels and had me questioning the lifestyle itself. It’s a challenge.” Kody also addresses Christine’s attitudes about plural marriage, which the reality personality says made him “angry as hell” after she announced in November 2021 their decision to split.

“[Christine] told me once she hated plural marriage,” the TLC star explains.”[She said] ‘I hate this lifestyle.’ She’s living two lives. She’s promoting, talking about how she loves plural marriage and all this stuff. And how, ‘I didn’t want the husband, I wanted the Sister Wives, I wanted this family.’ And all these things, at the same time she’s telling me she hates plural marriage.”

In the same preview, Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, expresses her concerns about what will happen if Kody ultimately decides he no longer wants a plural marriage. “That’s three of us or all of us that he moves on from, and we’ve seen that in our culture,” she says. “We have seen that where a man decides he’s done living plural marriage and he leaves all of his wives or leaves all but one, and he goes and starts a new life. He’s tired of it.”

In November 2021, Kody and Christine announced they had separated. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote in a statement on social media. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Kody wrote in his own statement, “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.” Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC