‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Heads out of Town Before Impending ‘Tell-All’ Finale

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown headed to North Carolina to visit her grandchildren over the weekend. The trip took place just a few days before TLC is set to air the third part of the Sister Wives Season 16 tell-all finale episode on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 10 p.m. ET. Brown, 52, returned to Flagstaff, Arizona on Sunday.

“In North Carolina for a quick business trip. Flew in Friday and back home tomorrow. But was so blessed to see these two [loves] of my life,” Brown captioned her Instagram post on Saturday. The post included photos of her grandchildren, Axel and Evangalynn. Their parents are Brown’s daughter Maddie Brush and Maddie’s husband, Caleb Brush.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The post earned over 29,000 likes from Brown’s Instagram followers and hundreds of comments. “What sweet a babes!!! My mom tells me all the time bring a grandma is the absolute best,” one fan wrote. “They both resemble you. They are so sweet. Nothing better than grands,” another commented. “They are growing up so fast,” another wrote.

Brush and Caleb announced they were expecting Evangalynn in January 2019, shortly after they announced plans to move from Las Vegas to North Carolina. Evangalynn was born in August 2019, reports InTouch Weekly. Axel was born in May 2017.

Brown is the second of Kody Brown’s four wives. Kody, 53, is only legally married to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, 43, whom he married in December 2014 after legally divorcing Meri Brown, 51. Brown and Kody began their “spiritual marriage” in January 1993, and they share six children together. Kody and his third wife, Christine Brown, 49, ended their spiritual marriage in November 2021. That drama has been playing out during Sister Wives Season 16.

There have been hints at discord between Kody and his other wives, including Brown. During the second part of the tell-all, Kody said he is “not in sync” with Brown any longer. “We don’t partner really well, but we’re able to have a marriage that’s, if you will, lower in attachment,” he said. “We’re good friends. We get along well. It’s more of a committed relationship.”

“Look, we have a long-term relationship. We’ve been together almost 30 years. He’s my best friend,” Brown said in the episode. She claimed the two were “fine,” before she refused to go into detail. “I’m not going to share too much, but we’re fine,” she said. Sister Wives viewers can catch up by streaming past episodes on Discovery+.