‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Boils After Christine Packs His Stuff

Ahead of the latest season of Sister Wives, Kody Brown and his third wife Christine Brown were splitting up after 25 years together. Recent episodes of the TLC reality show have been documenting the final breakdown of the relationship, and Entertainment Tonight released a new clip from Sunday’s episode that shows Christine moving Kody’s things out of their home. “So I came over to Christine’s again, and I noticed more boxes… Guess it’s time for me to talk to her about it,” Kody said in the clip. “I have been moved out of my house.”

Kody expressed uncertainty in the situation. “I don’t want to take any of it out of here yet, ’cause I honestly didn’t know she was this serious,” he admitted. “I’ve had times past when she’s said something, and I didn’t feel like she was serious. I don’t know. I don’t know what it all means.” He explained that he needs to talk to Christine “about how serious she is.” Kody, however, seemed to be over the entire situation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Honestly, I’m thinking about it a little bit and I’m not angry. It appears to be a game, but it might not be,” he said. “I don’t know… I don’t know why [she did this], but I’m ambivalent. I almost don’t care.” Kody and Christine share six children, and in their initial breakup statement, they claimed that they were committed to co-parenting.

“Now that Kody’s not sleeping her anymore, I feel like I can take a breath and get myself grounded, get my head in a good place, and just rest for a bit, and just settle for a bit, here, independent,” Christine admitted in a confessional style interview. “I don’t know what the future looks like. I don’t know what tomorrow looks like. I don’t know what next week looks like. I don’t know. There are so many uncertainties. Kody will come over and spend time with the kids, and then he’ll leave and go somewhere else, and he won’t sleep here anymore.” Sister Wives airs Sundays on TLC.