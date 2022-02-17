‘Sister Wives’: Christine Recalls How Her Dynamic With Kody Changed When She Stood up for Herself

Christine Brown is opening up about how standing up for herself in her marriage to Kody Brown completely changed the relationship dynamic ahead of their split. The Sister Wives star speaks candidly about the end of her spiritual marriage to Kody in a sneak peek of Sunday’s final one-on-one special published by Entertainment Tonight.

“I just had to be always positive and upbeat and ‘whatever you need’ and ‘absolutely,’” Christine tells host Sukyana Krishnan in the clip of her role in her marriage to Kody. “I didn’t mind, it was what I did, it was completely fine…until it wasn’t. All of a sudden, I just realized I couldn’t anymore.” Things completely shifted, the TLC star continues, when her dad asked her at what point she was going to start saying “no” and standing up for herself.

When Christine did start advocating more for herself, she says Kody didn’t like the change. “I think that he heard but he had no idea what to do because I changed so much in the blink [of an eye],” Christine says. “Everything changed and Kody withdrew and then I withdrew and then we just withdrew.” The reality personality also mentions the time she and Kody spent in therapy, where they discussed “stuff that shocked me completely,” she says.

Christine was the third of Kody’s four wives, having married Meri Brown in 1990 before legally separating from her in 2014 in order to marry fourth wife Robyn Brown in 2010. In 1993, Kody also spiritually married second wife Janelle Brown and brought Christine into the family in 1994. Christine and Kody share son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.

In November 2021, Kody and Christine announced they had separated. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote in a statement on social media. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Kody wrote in his own statement, “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.” Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC.