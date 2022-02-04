‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Gets Emotional Admitting Shaky Relationship With Kody’s Other Wives

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown recently got emotional while admitting that she currently has a shaky relationship with her husband Kody’s other wives. In a clip from Sunday’s episode of the Sister Wives three-part special, shared exclusively by ET, Robyn and Kody discuss the “pecking order” of the wives, which is based on who has been married to Kody the longest. Robyn is Kody’s fourth wife, coming after Meri, Janelle, and Christine.

“Meri was really hard on Janelle, and then Janelle and Meri were hard on Christine, and then Jenelle, Meri and Christine were hard on Robyn,” Kody says in the clip. “And Robyn’s going, ‘Well, I didn’t do this to you. I didn’t do this, why are you this way?’ And frankly, other than Meri, I’m not sure that the others would ever want to be her friend.” Robyn then says that she reached out to Janelle to try and work on their relationship, but was told that Janelle would “have to think about that.”

“There is some history there in the past,” Janelle explains. “My desire is there, but I’m kind of like, ‘Ugh, do I want to do this again?’ You know what I mean? I feel like in this particular conversation, I was kind of being put on the spot, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t know.’” Eventually, Robyn grows upset and teary-eyed, expressing frustration at being told she’s the only one of Kody’s wives who still has an untarnished relationship with him. “I just don’t know why they’re not figuring this stuff out,” she says.

Meri was Kody’s first wife. They were married in 1990, and then legally separated in 2014. Janelle is Kody’s second wife, marrying him in 1993. Christine became wife number three the next year, in 1994. They separated in November 2021. Finally, Robyn married Kody in 2010, making her his fourth wife.

Following their separation, Janelle took to Instagram to reveal that she celebrated Christmas with “almost” all of her children, but without Kody. In a post, Janelle shared a photo of her and children smiling and hugging one another. In the post caption, Janelle wrote, “Had almost all of my kids home for Christmas.” Many of Janelle’s fans and followers commented on the post, with one writing, “Your hair looks beautiful in this photo, Janelle! Hope you’re able to move on and find someone kind! And being on your own with those beautiful kids is plenty anyway.” Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m., only on TLC.