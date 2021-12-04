‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Shares Happy Moment With Wife Christine Before Split

The Sister Wives family has undergone some dramatic changes this year, but a new preview clip shows the Browns during a happier moment. TLC released a clip of the Dec. 5 episode, and it showed Kody and Christine Brown, who have since announced a split, in happier times. In the clip, Christine brings together Kody and the other three wives, Janelle, Meri, and Robyn with good news.

“So, we have almost the whole family together today via electronic devices for ‘this news about the property’, but I’m not going to give them news about the property. We have a surprise!” Christine explains, before revealing that her and Kody’s daughter Mykelti Padron Is expecting a baby with her husband Tony.

“They’re a great couple. They’re still crazy, full of fun, and exciting to be around. They bring the party, and I just love to visit them,” Christine explained in a confessional interview. “This will be our third grandchild,” Christine continues. “Her being my biological daughter, maybe you think that it would mean something different, but it’s not. [Janelle and Kody’s daughter] Maddie has two [kids]. Axel and Evie are my grandkids … As a mom in [a] plural family, my kids are my kids even though all the kids are our kids but that grandkids are just straight up our grandkids. That’s just what it comes down to.”

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote on Instagram on Nov. 2. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.” She continued in the caption, “Thanks for your understanding and compassion!” adding hashtags including “change is good” and “change is scary” as well as “hope” and “journey.”

Kody also addressed this split on his Instagram account. “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her,” he wrote in his own statement. “Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

Kody and Christine married in March 1994 and share children Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11. Christine’s followers suspected a split might be on the horizon last month, when the reality personality listed herself on mortgage papers as a “single woman” that confirmed she had moved back to Utah following tension in her family about no longer wanting to live in Flagstaff, Arizona with her husband.