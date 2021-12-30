‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Celebrates Christmas With All Her Children Without Kody Brown

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown took to Instagram over the holidays to reveal that she celebrated Christmas with “almost” all of her children, but without husband Kody Brown. In a post, Janelle shared a photo of her and children smiling and hugging one another. In the post caption, Janelle wrote, “Had almost all of my kids home for Christmas.”

Many of Janelle’s fans and followers have been commenting on the post, with one writing, “Your hair looks beautiful in this photo, Janelle! Hope you’re able to move on and find someone kind! And being on your own with those beautiful kids is plenty anyway.” Someone else added, “What a great picture! Keep making these amazing memories with your kids. Hope 2022 brings you peace and happiness.” A third user commented, “You all are such a fun group! And you are such a good mom, Janelle. You can see how much your kids love and respect you. You’ve raised some very intelligent, compassionate, strong children! Keep doing what you’re doing!”

Kody and Janelle, like most everyone else in the world, had a tough time arranging their 2020 holiday plans, and it led to a big clash between the pair. In a recent episode of Sister Wives, Kody gathered his four wives — Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown — to offer his personal position on what he plans to do. “I can’t tell you guys what to do,” the 52-year-old said. “I can decide what I’m gonna do. And if the family wants to get together, they can figure it out too.”

Janelle then shared that she would like to have a celebration of some kind, and would like for the family’s older children to come home for a visit. “I don’t know how long the virus is gonna last, but I’m not gonna have a big Christmas gathering,” Kody replied. Janelle, not a fan of Kody’s position, took to the show’s confessional to offer her feelings. “So, basically, unless we all observe his uber, uber, uber careful stance, forget holidays,” she said. “I don’t know. I guess there’s really just nothing to say but wow. … There’s no optimism. It’s like doomsday.”

Notably, Kody previously spoke with Us Weekly about what he and his family had been going through with the strain of the pandemic and having adult children living their own lives while scattered across the country. “Some of us have been more willing to be compliant than others of us,” Kody said back in February. “That’s been the challenge is, if a wife isn’t completely compliant, she has to travel.”

“She’s going to go see her kids. If she’s going to be potentially exposed and then asked to quarantine after a while she’s gone,” he continued. “Well, do you even love me? Well, yeah, I do. But you have to quarantine. I can’t come over because [of] quarantining and you put yourself at risk and that’s not fair for me to put the entire family at risk because you traveled.” Sister Wives airs Sundays, only on TLC.