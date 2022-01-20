‘Sister Wives’: Christine Reacts After Kody Says He’s ‘Not Interested’ in Having ‘Intimate Marriage’ With Her

Christine Brown doesn’t know what to do after husband Kody Brown tells her he’s no longer interested in having an “intimate side” to their marriage. In a preview of Sunday’s Sister Wives published by PEOPLE, Christine is shocked as she recalls a conversation her husband had with her amid problems in their marriage.

“He goes, ‘I’m not interested in having an intimate marriage anymore. I don’t like your behavior. We’ll see if you can be a good sister wife,’ and all this,” Christine reveals. “I’m like, ‘OK, so you don’t want us to have an intimate marriage?’ And he goes, ‘No.’ I’m like, ‘That’s not enough for me. I can’t not have an intimate marriage.’”

Questioning whether or not their marriage is truly over, Christine admits she doesn’t know what to do moving forward, saying that she gets to “have nothing” in her marriage, despite Kody getting to continue to have intimate marriages with wives Janelle and Robyn. (Kody is also married to wife Meri, but they also no longer have an intimate marriage.) “I’m heartbroken,” Christine shares. “My heart’s shattered, to be honest with you.”

The couple has been struggling for a while now, especially when it comes to COVID protocols. Christine reveals Kody previously also told her he wasn’t attracted to her anymore, but she had held out hope he would change his mind. “It’s over. The intimate part of our marriage is over,” she says. “And to be honest, I’m not okay with that. I’m not okay with staying in a marriage where there’s no intimacy. That’s not a real marriage. I’m not interested in a half marriage or a partial marriage or whatever we have.”

In November, Christine and Kody announced on social media that they were splitting up. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote on Instagram.”We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”