‘Sister Wives’ Star Snubs Husband Kody Brown Amid Birthday Celebrations

Meri Brown is 51! The Sister Wives star celebrated her 51st birthday on Sunday, and she did so without Kody Brown at her side. In an empowering Instagram post marking the special occasion, the TLC star appeared to snub her spiritual husband as she applauded her personal growth and looked ahead to the next year.

In a post introducing fans to “Meri 5.1,” Brown shared a series of photos from her birthday celebrations, which included being surrounded by family and friends, none of whom were Kody. Brown wrote in the caption of her new self, “the newest version, the most up to date model, more powerful, stronger, and able to handle all that’s thrown at her.” She added that while she has “been around for a while, but every version is a little better, a little more dynamic, a little more energetic, a little more influential,” and that Meri 5.1 “has the capacity for greatness, abundance and strength. She’s got visions, dreams, and goals, and is on a trajectory to hit them all, and then some. She feels deeply, loves completely, and gives freely. She’s ready to conquer!”

“And on another note….This birthday weekend has been amazing!” Brown continued. “Things turned out a bit different than originally planned, but isn’t that just the way life goes sometimes? I got to spend a few amazing days with some of my favorite people, sorely missed those who couldn’t make it, emotions were processed, plans were made, ideas were created. 51 isn’t a bad thing at all. Watch out 2022, I’m comin’ for you!!”

While Brown did not mention Kody, many fans felt the post was throwing some shade his way. Commenting on the post, one person wrote, “all that’s left to do is move on from Cody and meet the love you were destined to have!” Another person commented that it was time “to release the king of narcissists and find that one that will truly love you and respect you. He is gaslighting and deflects so much,” with a third person writing, “I hope your plans include moving away from Cody.”

The apparent snub of Kody came amid the couple’s apparent frayed relationship. Brown and Kody married in 1990, then in 1993, Janelle Brown joined the family as Kody’s second wife followed by Christine Brown in 1994. In 2010, Robyn joined as Kody’s fourth wife, and in 2014, Brown agreed to divorce Kody so he could legally marry Robyn in 2014. Kody believes he is in a spiritual union with his four wives. Fans who have kept up to date with Sister Wives know that in the most recent season, Brown and Kody’s relationship has been on the edge, with Kody telling cameras in a March episode, “we quit dating and that’s just probably because I quit calling her to say, ‘Let’s go do something.’”