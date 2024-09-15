It would seem that the former Mormon wives are not as friendly these days.

Drama in the home is one of the true constants in reality television. When it comes to Sister Wives, fans should probably quadruple it and expand it a bit. Take the impending premiere of season 19 and the teases we've seen to this point.

The reality series underwent some major changes in the past two seasons, with Kody Brown losing three of his four wives after a disastrous move to Flagstaff, Arizona. And despite not being co-wives now, Meri Brown is not ready to let some grievances go to the wayside.

In a teaser for the premiere on Sept. 15, Brown talks a bit about her relationship with Kody Brown after their split and her view on the Flagstaff move.

"You know how he's been acting, the things that he's been saying for years and we haven't had a relationship for a long time," Meri Brown says. "Ever since we moved to Flagstaff, I mean when we moved there, he was like, 'This will be a great time for a new beginning.'"

She believed that, too, until the point when things went "downhill." Brown said she feels bad for her ex and that he could be experiencing a "super weird midlife crisis."

"I honestly feel sad for him if that's what he's having to tell himself to justify that he and I started this family," she continued. "Like why, because Robyn was only 10 [years old] at the time, 12?"

Meri Brown ended her marriage with Kody Brown in 2022, following Christine Brown in 2021, and Janelle Brown in 2022. She was also the first of Brown's wife, making his treatment of her sharper.

After announcing their split, Brown spoke about her relationship with Kody and Robyn Brown back in July. "I've seen them on occasion and you know, talked and texted a little bit, but it's not ... I'm in this place where I'm moving forward with my life and there's aspects of my life that they still need to involved in, but my day-to-day is my best friend," she said on The Sarah Fraser Show. "I don't know [if she really wanted me to stay.] I feel like I think she did want me to stay. I feel like she was sad and had this idea when she came into the family of a big plural family...But then [her actions] were not matching up. And I got that from Kody, too. ... There was a lot of confusion."

Sister Wives returns on TLC for Season 19 on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. ET.