'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Teases Move After Splits With His Wives

Kody Brown, the patriarch of TLC's Sister Wives, may be facing the collapse of his once-sprawling polygamist empire. Recent developments suggest that Kody and his last remaining wife, Robyn, may be contemplating a significant lifestyle change amidst the turmoil of multiple divorces and family fractures.

Kody and Robyn have listed their Flagstaff, Arizona house for sale, with an asking price of $1,650,000. This 4,476-square-foot property, nestled on a secluded two-acre wooded lot, boasts five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The home is described as "tucked away behind towering pines on a secluded ridge," offering privacy and tranquility, according to The Blast.

The decision to sell their Arizona home comes at a tumultuous time for the Brown family. Over the past few years, Kody has experienced a series of separations from his spiritual wives. Christine Brown initiated the exit in November 2021, followed by Janelle Brown in December 2022 and Meri Brown in January 2023. These departures have left Robyn as Kody's sole remaining wife and the legal spouse.

The upcoming 19th season of Sister Wives promises to delve into the emotional aftermath of these separations. A recently released trailer captures the raw emotions and tensions within the family. Kody, visibly distraught, says, "They have all betrayed me. I'm out of my mind," adding, "The dream of a big polygamist family is just shot."

Robyn, too, appears to be struggling with the family's new dynamics. In the trailer, she expresses her frustration, accusing Kody of "sabotaging their relationship" and saying, "I feel like the idiot that got left behind."

The Brown family's path to this point has been marked by a number of challenges. Their relocation from Las Vegas to Flagstaff in 2018 was intended to be a fresh start. Kody had ambitious plans to construct five separate homes on their Coyote Pass property, purchased for $820,000. However, these plans have stalled, with no building permits filed and ongoing debts on several land parcels per In Touch.

Robyn Brown, in a previous interview with People, shed light on the factors that contributed to the family's unraveling. She pointed to the move to Las Vegas as the initial trigger, noting that it shifted focus away from the plural marriage. "I think it started with when we were in Las Vegas. So their focuses started to shift to kids that have left home to go live their lives, instead of focusing on their relationship with Kody," Robyn explained. She also cited the COVID-19 pandemic as a significant factor, describing it as part of a "perfect storm" that ultimately led to the dissolution of their plural marriage.

The aftermath of these separations has created a complicated web of emotions and alliances within the extended Brown family. While Christine and Janelle have found solace in their friendship, their relationships with Robyn and Meri have deteriorated. The trailer for the upcoming season highlights the growing divide, with Christine stating bluntly, "I'm not going to be friendly," and Janelle admitting, "I don't really miss him." Even Meri, who had previously held out hope for reconciliation, firmly states, "Let's just separate this completely."

To further add to matters, an insider source reported to The U.S. Sun that Kody and Robyn's relationship has been strained by Kody's alleged anger and controlling behavior. The source suggests that the loss of his other marriages has significantly altered Kody's demeanor.

The upcoming season of "Sister Wives" promises to be emotionally charged, with legal drama also on the horizon. Janelle hints at potential legal action, stating that she's considering being "bought out" of her property with Kody and may need to "lawyer up."

Amid all this drama, the Brown family is also dealing with significant loss. The recent passing of Garrison Brown, one of Kody's sons, adds another dimension to the family's struggles. While the upcoming season was filmed before the tragic event, the press release for the new season acknowledges Garrison's death. As Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown revealed, "the season was filmed only two years ago," meaning viewers will witness the family's turmoil while also mourning their loss. The 19th season of TLC's Sister Wives will premiere on Sunday, Sep. 15, at 10 p.m. ET.