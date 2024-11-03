‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Explains Why She Didn’t Invite Meri or Robyn to Her Wedding

Sister Wives star Christine Brown didn’t have her former sister wives or ex-husband at her October 2023 wedding to David Woolley. One recent episode of the TLC reality series showed her touring Utah wedding venues and trying to figure out a large guest list.

“We’ll invite Janelle to our wedding, Janelle’s kids,” Christine said. “Leon [Brown], for sure, Meri [Brown]’s child. I am not ready to be around Meri and Robyn [Brown] and Kody [Brown] yet.”

Christine and ex Kody split in 2021. She then cut ties with her former sister wives Meri and Robyn, and was unwilling to work on sustaining a relationship with them. Christine’s decision to leave began a domino effect. Janelle and Meri both separately split from Kody, leaving Robyn as Kody’s only remaining wife.

“I’ve heard rumors about Christine dating,” Kody shared in his confessional related to Christine’s new relationship. “I’ve heard rumors that he’s Christine’s soulmate. She’s very excited about the relationship. I’m offended for her on the idea that she’d be stuck with me for eternity when her soulmate was out there to be found.”

Christine wanted to make her nuptials grand and special. Despite not inviting her family members, it was an oversized guest list. “We’re thinking minimum of 350,” Christine told one venue coordinator of her headcount. “We have really big families. I have six kids but we have 18 kids all together in my family and then David.”

Her soon-to-be husband wanted to get hitched in Las Vegas but understood and supported Christine’s dream of a fairytale wedding. “Christine deserves to have a nice, big wedding she never had,” he shared in a joint confessional with his future bride, “and that’s the thing I want to give to her, even though it would be cheaper to go to Vegas.”