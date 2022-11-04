'Sister Wives' Star Admits Being Furious Over Christine Brown's Decision to 'Quit' Family

Sister Wives viewers have been captivated by the new season following the split of Christine and Kody Brown. Now, Kody's first wife Meri has spoken out and admitted that she was furious over Christine's decision to "quit" their family. In an exclusive clip from Sunday's upcoming episode — shared by OK! — Meri says, "I have a lot of emotions about this whole situation,"

Meri, 51, goes on to confess that the situation made her "angry" and adds that she feels "a little betrayed' by Christine. However, she did also admit, "I feel like I understand where [Christine is] coming from." Meri added, "I also know that anger is a secondary emotion. I'm hurt. I'm hurt that she doesn't see value enough in our family." Fans can see more when the full episode airs on Nov. 6, on TLC.

Interestingly, in another recent Sister Wives clip, Kody and Christine were seen arguing about whether or not they're actually divorced. In the clip, shared by ET, Kody reveals that he had not considered the term "divorce" for what he and Christine have been going through, until he heard it from their daughter. "I was sitting there talking with Truely and she's like, 'Well, you and Mom are divorced,'" Kody recalled. "It was a little bit news to me."

Expressing frustration about the use of the term, Kody said, "We never made an official agreement. We never signed a paper. We never agreed. We never went to our church leaders and said, 'Hey, we're divorced' or 'We want a divorce.'" Robyn — Kody's fourth wife — then chimes in, "Usually our church would say you're divorced, you have to go ask for a divorce. You have to get paperwork, you have to get approval. You have to approve that the marriage is broken." Janelle — Kody's second wife — added, "Christine saying 'I'm divorced' is sort of invalidating our beliefs. We're spiritually married to Kody by our church."

Janelle went on to say, "If we want a divorce, then we have to go get their approval. Usually, they require counseling. Usually, they require lots and lots of meetings. Technically, from my understanding, until Christine is physical with another man, she's not divorced. But I don't know," Jan

Ultimately, Christine does not agree with Kody and her former sister-wives, as she feels she can call the split whatever she wants since there was no legal binding between herself and them. "Since I don't have any legal contract that binds me with Kody, there was no legal process that we had to go through," she explained. "Neither of us are a part of that religion anymore. So, me just saying I'm divorced? I don't see the problem in that at all."