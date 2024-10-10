‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Says He Refuses to Be Punished by His Kids

Kody Brown’s kids have serious resentment towards him, and many of them are estranged from the Sister Wives star. In the latest episode of the TLC reality series, Kody and Robyn Brown got into a heated argument before filming began. Robyn told producers the argument started because she confronted him about being estranged from his children. “I was putting pressure on Cody to work on his relationships with his kids and it triggered him and it upset him,” she said.

But Kody says everything isn’t what it seems. “What has happened is in the divorce — in the divorces — is the ugly finger of blame has come out. ‘Dad, you were never at my house,’” he said in a confessional. “I’m sorry, I had four wives. I was at your house, though, because the other wife was complaining that I was at your house.”

They continued their conversation when cooler heads prevailed. “I just don’t know why you’re not reaching out to them more,” Robyn told her husband, adding, “They’re hurting.” He says it’s his kids who don’t want a relationship with him, not the other way around, giving an example of how they avoided speaking to him at a family function.

“They’re purposefully leaving me out of their lives to punish me for a crime I did not commit,” he told Robyn. In a confessional, he told producers: “I am only guilty of not falling madly in love with their mothers. It’s an unrealistic expectation for grandparents to be in their grandchildren’s lives all the time. Especially if you move your children to an entirely different coast.”

His estrangement from his daughter Madison, who is currently expecting her fourth child, is at an all-time high. “Every time I talk to her, she spreads gossip about me to the rest of the family,” he said, adding, “Our family was killed by gossip.”

Janelle doesn’t agree with his assessment. “Kody has this narrative about Madison where she’s such the gossip, but he is as big of a gossip,” she said.

But Kody does promise to put forth better effort. “I will work, I will reach out to, I will love those children who will allow me to do it. And in time, maybe the rest of them will come back around,” he said.