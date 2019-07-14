‘Sister Wives’: Maddie Brown Reveals Why She Moved to North Carolina

Maddie Brown Brush, the daughter of Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Janelle Brown, explained why she and her family moved to North Carolina, far from the other members of the family living in Flagstaff, Arizona. Bush is also expecting her second child with husband Caleb Brush. The couple are already parents to 2-year-old son Axel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddie Brush (@madison_rose11) on Jul 10, 2019 at 3:04pm PDT

Back on July 10, Bush shared a heartwarming family photo of herself, Caleb and Axel, with Brush showing off her growing baby bump. “Brush Family Photos before we become a family of 4,” she wrote in the caption, adding a blue heart emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Love this! Curious what made you guys move to NC?” one fan asked.

Brush, 23, had a very simple and practical answer. “My husband got a job out here,” she simply stated.

It is not rare for the elder Brown children to move away from Kody and his four wives. As InTouch Weekly points out, Mariah Brown, Kody’s daughter with Meri Brown, lives in Chicago with her fiancee Audrey Kriss. Aspyn Brown, daughter of Christine Brown, and husband Mitch Thompson live in Utah. Logan Brown, Janelle’s son, remained in the Las Vegas area while the rest of the family moved to Arizona.

Brush and Caleb have been married since June 2016 and they welcomed Axel in May 2017. In January, the couple announced they are expecting baby number two. In April, they confirmed Axel will have a baby sister with a gender reveal party over Skype so Brush’s family could watch.

Caleb told PEOPLE he was “extremely surprised” that their new baby will be a girl since he “just had it in my head it would be a boy.”

“I made the ultrasound tech check three times,” Caleb told the magazine. “I am really excited and nervous to have a little girl.”

“My mom was so excited and shocked, she got a little teared up. Something about a girl I guess,” Brush added. “Axel doesn’t really understand yet, so we are sure he will just be happy to have someone to play with.”

Brush also recently denied a rumor that they plan to name their baby Kayla.

“IDK where that rumor is coming from but I’ve heard it too. We aren’t,” Brush told a fan on Instagram.

Other fans told Brush she looks great in the new photo she shared this week.

“Oh friend you look gorgeous!!” one person wrote.

“Who is that little man and where did your baby boy go… omg too cute congrats!!” another wrote.

“You are gorgeous! So happy for y’all!” another wrote.

Photo credit: Instagram/Maddie Brown Brush