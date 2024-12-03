‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Details First Thanksgiving Without Late Son Garrison Brown

Janelle Brown spent her Thanksgiving thinking about her beloved son, Garrison Brown. This year marked the Sister Wives star’s first major holiday without him since his March 2024 death. On March 5, 2024, PEOPLE confirmed that Garrison was found dead in his Flagstaff, Arizona home. His death was later confirmed to be a suicide. He’d suffered from substance abuse issues in the past. But Janelle chooses to focus on happy memories.

“First of the ‘big’ holidays without you sweetheart,” she captioned a younger photo of Garrison Dec. 1. “We all gathered in NC to celebrate together and kept your photo close by,” she added, noting, We laughed about your silly sense of humor and told so many stories honoring you.”

Janelle—who also shares Logan Brown, 30, Madison Brush, 29, Hunter Brown, 27, Gabriel Brown, 23, and Savanah Brown, 19, with her ex Kody Brown—added: “We ate, played games and enjoyed each other’s company. Everyone is returning home now and normal life resumes tomorrow. But I feel you close by.”

She also shared a photo on Thanksgiving Nov. 28 of her four oldest children smiling at the grocery store, captioning the picture: “Grocery shopping with them definitely looks different these days compared to when they were little,” along with a laughing emoji.

They also just hit the six month anniversary of his death. He was 25 years old at the time of his passing. Garrison sent an alarming text message that prompted his mom to ask his siblings to check on him before he was found.

According to the police report obtained by The LA Times, officers responded to a service call regarding a suicidal subject. They were told that Garrison had shot himself and was cold to the touch. “It was obvious that Robert had been deceased for a significant period; therefore, no lifesaving efforts were performed,” the report said.

“6 months ago today you went away,” she wrote on Instagram Sept. 5. “You come up in my photo memories almost every day. Sometimes it doesn’t seem like you’re gone. And then I remember I won’t be getting a call or text from you and it all comes rushing back. I know you fought hard but in the end you just couldn’t stay. I love you so much and will see you again when my journey is done.”