‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown’s Daughter Madison Gets Candid About His Money Problems

The troubles continue to pile up for Kody Brown in the wake of his trio of divorces on Sister Wives. Down to just one wife, Robyn Brown, it would seem that the TLC patriarch is having money problems now and has allegedly had them long before the show started.

Madison Brush shared a little tidbit behind the scenes about how Brown’s financial woes stretch long before the show premiered in 2010. According to E! News, she didn’t hold back.

“Before the show, we were very poor,” Brush shared on her The Authentic Society podcast. “My dad made decent money but we had 15 kids.”

“My dad always chose the get-rich-quick scheme, almost always,” she continued. “That was such a foreign thought to [Caleb Brush]. And I remember explaining some ideas to him and he was like, ‘No, no.’”

Brown was formerly a “sign salesman” who spent money on random “investments with people,” according to his daughter.

“When we got our tax returns when we were younger, my parents immediately spent it on something,” she continued. “Caleb’s family were both educated and they did not. They saved it. They saved every penny they could.”

She makes clear that she only has contact with a few members of her family and blames recent events for making that a reality.

“[Kody] doesn’t have any respect for boundaries, and you have to play by his rules, and I just don’t care to do that,” she continued. “My dad would get very angry when I would—I’m a straight shooter. That was one of the reasons that I went no contact because it was like, he didn’t like a mirror being held up.”