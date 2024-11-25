‘Sister Wives’: Christine and Meri Get Emotional at First Meeting Since Kody Brown Splits

Meri and Christine Brown shared an emotional reunion in one of the latest episodes of Sister Wives. It was the first time the two saw each other since Meri became Kody Brown’s third wife to leave the poly marriage. Christine was the first wife to leave the marriage, setting off a domino effect, leaving just Robyn currently married to Kody. Jenelle was the second to initiate a split.

“It’s better on the other side, isn’t it,” Christine asks Meri. “Yes. I don’t know,” Meri answers honestly. “Infinitely better. It is,” Christine tells her former sister-wife. “It is, I promise. So much better,” Christine vows.

The two see one another at Christine and Kody’s daughter’s engagement party. While hugging and crying, they both share “I love yous.” Meri also meets Christine’s new man, David Woolley, for the first time. “This is the first time I’m meeting David. I feel like David is a little bit nervous,” Meri says in her confessional.

In a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, Christine spoke about whether she and Meri have grown closer over their shared trauma since leaving the marriage. “It’s the same. It’s going to be just like that. Even though we’re walking a path of being…well she’s more…in a similar situation because we’re both leaving a family and stuff, you can see where there would be connections,” Christine explained, adding, “But it’s just the same thing. It’s not something I am going to go and fix…go fix something in the past kind of a thing. I’m just not going to. I’m going to move forward and I wouldn’t want a friendship with her,” she said at the time.

Despite such, Christine was happy Merri attended the party, telling her in the clip, “I’m glad you came.” On Meri and Kody’s split, Christine said in her confessional, “I don’t know what’s going on between her and Kody. [I] loved getting divorced. And I don’t think she’s there yet.”