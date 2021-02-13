'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Casts Doubts on Marriage to Meri Brown Ahead of Season 10

✖

Although the new season of Sister Wives debuts on Valentine's Day, not everything is harmonious with the Brown family. Season 10 was shot during the coronavirus pandemic and shows how that added pressure to the already stressful lives of Kody Brown and his four wives. In the new preview for the upcoming episodes, released last month, Kody appeared to cast some doubts on his marriage to Meri Brown, his first wife.

"I don’t want to spend the rest of my life listening to women tell me how unhappy they are," he said in one scene. "I need my wives to stop complaining about this divide that we've got in the family." There are also scenes of him wishing for a "fantasy" life as a monogamist. In another confessional, Kody complains, "I feel like the only adult sometimes, you know."

Life during the pandemic has been complicated for the family, as they try to figure out how to stay together while living in four separate houses. They were also forced to postpone their dreams for a Flagstaff, Arizona compound. Meri and Christine Brown, Kody's third wife, also expressed concerns about the future of their marriages to the same man. "I can't make him love me," Meri told the camera in one scene, while Kody said "romance and sex are saved for people who are in love. If Meri and I really wanted to be together, we would." Christine also told Meri in another scene that she cannot "do marriage" with Kody any longer.

Meanwhile, Janelle and Robyn, Kody's second and fourth wives, respectively, showed they were frustrated too. Janelle said it looked like her sister wives were not interested in having relationships amongst themselves. Christine became so upset that she wanted to move back to Utah. "If you know that she's actually trying to sabotage your relationship with Kody, you can't trust her," Robyn said of Christine.

Meri and Kody's off-screen relationship has long been a source of speculation for fans. The two have been married since 1990, and she is the mother of only one of Kody's 18 children, Mariah Lian, 25. However, Meri shared an Instagram post in December, insisting she still loves Kody. "Let's just clarify something here, I love this man," she wrote. "My relationship with him is MY relationship with him. Sure we’ve had ups and downs through the years… high highs and low lows. All of which, you get to see some of, and speculate on, and that’s ok." Fans will get to see how this all plays out for the camera beginning Sunday, Feb. 14 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.