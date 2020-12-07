'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Shoots Down Rumors of Split With Husband Kody Brown: 'I Love This Man'

✖

Meri Brown is fed up with the rumors that she and Kody Brown have split up. The Sister Wives star finally responded to reports that had been swirling around for nearly the past year about how the two have gone their separate ways after growing apart, a storyline that even played out in the last season of the show.

She posted a photo of her and her husband on Saturday to put an end to the speculation. “Let’s just clarify something here,” Brown began her post. “I love this man.” The two have been married since 1990 with this being the first of four marriages for Kody. The others that followed included Janelle Brown in 1993, Christine Ruth Brown in 1994 and Robyn Alice Brown in 2010. Continuing in her message, the first wife of Kody said she didn’t owe anyone an explanation but is only doing so because of the nature of having a public relationship. “My relationship with him is MY relationship with him,” she went on to say. “Sure we’ve had ups and downs through the years… high highs and low lows. All of which, you get to see some of, and speculate on, and that’s ok.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meri Brown (@therealmeribrown)

Brown eventually got into what she called the “truth” which is simply that she and and her husband Kody are still together. “I’m committed. I have 30 years in this,” she noted. “We struggle. We communicate. We repair relationships as the parties involved are willing and able.” She wrapped up her lengthy post by saying she isn’t going anywhere.

Back in early November, Brown opened up about a “hard” couple of months as she referenced that her struggles had nothing to do with one bad day, week or even month, suggesting that there may have been trouble in paradise and further fueling rumors. During the latest seasons, fans of the show deciphered that she may have been pregnant, though a friend of hers shot down those rumors and said she was not planning on having anymore.

Sister Wives has been on the air for more than a decade after premiering in September of 2010. The show wrapped up its 14th season in April as the fate of the new season remains unclear. There has yet to be any news from TLC about whether or not the reality series will be returning for its 15th season.