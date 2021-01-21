'Sister Wives' Announces Season 10 Premiere Date

✖

The Browns are back with brand new drama as a "divide in the family" threatens to undo everything the Sister Wives family has fought for. Season 10 of the TLC show premieres Sunday, Feb. 14 at 10 p.m. ET, the network announced Thursday. Kody Brown and his four wives — Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn — will have to navigate not only their own complicated family dynamic but also the COVID-19 pandemic this season, which adds tension to some cracks already in the family's life.

In the season trailer, shared by PEOPLE, the family tries to figure out how living in their four separate homes will work during the pandemic as their hopes for a massive compound in Flagstaff, Arizona, seem to be put on hold indefinitely. With the wives wondering if it's safe for Kody to be spending time with all four of his wives as COVID-19 ravages the country, Meri and Christine seem to be questioning their marriage to Kody altogether.

"I can't make him love me," Meri says in a confessional, as Kody admits that "romance and sex are saved for people who are in love. If Meri and I really wanted to be together, we would." Christine is also struggling with her marriage, confiding in Meri that she "can't do marriage with Kody anymore."

Janelle and Robyn aren't exactly happy with the way things are going either, with Janelle telling the camera it seems like some of her sister wives are no longer interested in building relationships with one another. Christine seems to be one of those wives, saying in the trailer, "I freakin' want to move back to Utah, even though the girls don't want to," and telling Robyn, "We don't have to do anything together." Robyn seems wary of Christine as well, sharing with the camera, "If you know that she's actually trying to sabotage your relationship with Kody, you can't trust her."

When it comes to Kody's role in all this, the Brown patriarch said he just wants everyone to stop protesting. "I don't want to spend the rest of my life listening to women tell me how unhappy they are," he says. "I need my wives to stop complaining about this divide that we've got in the family." Sister Wives Season 10 premieres Sunday, Feb. 14 at 10 p.m. ET. Sister Wives is produced for TLC by Puddle Monkey Productions in association with Figure 8 Films.