'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Admits She Can't Make Husband Kody 'Love' Her in Sneak Peek Tease

The Sister Wives family is on the verge of a split as Kody Brown and his four wives — Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn — struggle with their unconventional arrangement amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In a new preview shared by PEOPLE of the upcoming Season 10 of the TLC show, debuting Feb. 14, Kody and his wives, as well as their 18 children, are living in four separate houses as the coronavirus spread throughout the world, which certainly didn't help with the "divide in the family" arising.

While the Brown family was hoping for a new start on a future family compound after moving from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona last season, living apart isn't helping Kody's relationship with Meri or Christine, who admits she "can't do marriage with Kody anymore." Janelle explains in the trailer that because the family is temporarily living apart, she was "very worried" the separation would go beyond physical location. And with the COVID-19 pandemic spreading so easily, Janelle tells their children that she "suggested to Dad that he maybe not come over," as he is the only one not sheltering in place.

Meri wonders of the new living arrangements, "How can we work our relationships if we can't even see each other to talk to?" as Janelle admits that there might be some of the sister wives who no longer want to have a relationship with one another. Christine certainly seems to be ready for her own path, saying, "I freakin' want to move back to Utah, even though the girls don't want to," later telling Robyn, "We don't have to do anything together." Robyn shares in a confessional, "If you know that she's actually trying to sabotage your relationship with Kody, you can't trust her."

Meri and Kody have struggled for years following her catfishing scandal, but things appear to have to sunk to a new low point. "I can't make him love me," Meri says in a confessional, as Kody admits that "romance and sex are saved for people who are in love. If Meri and I really wanted to be together, we would." Christine is also questioning her marriage to Kody, confessing to Meri that she "can't do marriage with Kody anymore."

As for Kody, he's just looking for the fighting to end. "I don't want to spend the rest of my life listening to women tell me how unhappy they are," he says. "I need my wives to stop complaining about this divide that we've got in the family." Sister Wives Season 10 premieres Feb. 14 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.