‘Sister Wives’: Kody Admits He’s Not ‘In Sync’ With Janelle

Sister Wives star Kody Brown has admitted that he’s not “in sync” with his second wife Janelle, amidst their ongoing marital issues. During part two of the Sister Wives tell-all special, many revelations came about, with one being Kodys’ true feelings regarding his and Janelle’s relationship. “We’re not in sync,” he said. “We don’t partner really well, but we’re able to have a marriage that’s, if you will, lower in attachment.”

Kody then added, “We’re good friends. We get along well. It’s more of a committed relationship.” He went on to say, “I love Janelle,” but did not confirm that he is “in love” with her still. He believes she feels the same way after their nearly three decades together. “Look, we have a long-term relationship. We’ve been together almost 30 years. He’s my best friend,” Janelle offered, then adding, “we’re fine” when asked about the intimacy side of their relationship. “Kody and I are fine. I’m not going to share too much, but we’re fine.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/TLC/status/1490522506545016837?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Christine, Kody’s third wife, for her part, offered some perspective on Kody and Janelle’s relationship. “I don’t know if she needs Kody to fill her tank. What she needs from Kody is very different than what I ever needed from Kody,” Christine explained. “I think Janelle is a wicked awesome, strong woman and I think she fills her own damn tank.”

Robyn Brown, Kody’s fourth wife, recently got emotional while admitting that she currently has a shaky relationship with her sister wives. In Sunday’s episode of the Sister Wives three-part special, Robyn and Kody discussed the “pecking order” of the wives, which is based on who has been married to Kody the longest. Robyn is Kody’s fourth wife, coming after Meri, Janelle, and Christine.

“Meri was really hard on Janelle, and then Janelle and Meri were hard on Christine, and then Jenelle, Meri and Christine were hard on Robyn,” Kody says in the clip. “And Robyn’s going, ‘Well, I didn’t do this to you. I didn’t do this, why are you this way?’ And frankly, other than Meri, I’m not sure that the others would ever want to be her friend.” Robyn then says that she reached out to Janelle to try and work on their relationship, but was told that Janelle would “have to think about that.”