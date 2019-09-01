‘Sister Wives’ Kody Brown and Wife Janelle Gush Over Newborn Evangalynn in Touching Photo

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown and husband Kody made it to North Carolina just in time to welcome their new granddaughter Evangalynn Kodi Brush. Brown’s daughter Maddie Brush gave birth to her second child on August 20 and waited nine days to announce the new addition publicly. The TLC reality star took to Instagram only hours after confirming the birth and shared the first photo of the newborn.

“Miss Evangalynn Kodi Brush born right on time and just right on 8/20,” the caption on the adorable photo read.

But Janelle Brown uploaded her own heartwarming photo itself, with the Sister Wives star sharing how happy she is to have grandchildren to look after.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janellebrown117 (@janellebrown117) on Aug 30, 2019 at 10:02am PDT

“Axel loves his new little sister Evie (Short for Evangalynn)!” Brown captioned her photo of the two siblings. “Please tell me that other grandmothers can stare at their grandkids photos forever.”

Janelle and Kody share six children together, with Madison Rose standing as the oldest sister of the pack. She married husband Caleb Brush in June 2016, giving birth to 2-year-old son Axel Brush in 2017. The couple announced their second child was coming in January 2019 and revealed her excitement in a statement to PEOPLE.

“I am really excited,” Brown told the outlet. “This pregnancy feels less real for some reason, but I am still over the moon! I have no idea what I think it is. I’ll just be happy with a healthy baby.”

“For as long as I can remember, all I wanted was to be a dad,” Brush added in the report. “Now I will be a dad to not one, but two. I’m just excited to give Axel a sibling and grow our family! I think it’s going to be a boy.”

He was wrong with his prediction, of course, but still seems happy as can be to welcome another child into the world. He cleared up his confusion back in April.

“I just had it in my head it would be a boy,” Brush said. “I am really excited and nervous to have a little girl.”

“Evie” entered the world on her due date, weighing eight-pounds, 12-ounces, and measured 21 inches long.