'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown Opens up About 'Emotional' Mother's Day After Death of Son Garrison

Janelle Brown is opening up about her "emotional" first Mother's Day since son Garrison Brown's tragic death. The Sister Wives star, 55, took to Instagram Monday to share the "bittersweet" tribute she made to her boy, who died of suicide on March 5 at the age of 25.

Posting a photo of a strawberry rhubarb pie she made on Instagram, Janelle revealed how it was the "destined" dessert tied into her memories of Garrison. "Mother's Day was surprisingly emotional for me," wrote Janelle, who is also mom to Logan, 29, Madison, 27, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savannah, 19, with ex Kody Brown. "It just never has been a big holiday for me. My children have always shown up for me and made me feel special everyday. Especially since they became independent adults and weren't home all the time."

"But this year was different," she continued. "All weekend I felt the grief so close to the surface. And it was especially poignant when I made this simple pie. Our strawberry picking excursion combined with the fact that I randomly found rhubarb at the local farmers market made it feel like this pie was destined."

Strawberry rhubarb pie was always a favorite of Garrison's, which made it coming together so easily "a little bittersweet." The TLC personality ended her post with a message to Garrison: "I love you honey and miss you every day."

More than two months ago, Janelle and Kody confirmed their son had died at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona. "Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," their statement read at the time. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Last week, news broke that the medical examiner had officially ruled Garrison's cause of death as a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The 25-year-old's blood alcohol level was also found to be .370%, with alcohol poisoning considered a contributing factor in his death.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.