'Sister Wives': Garrison Brown's Cause of Death Revealed

Sister Wives star Garrison Brown's cause of death has been confirmed. Two months after Brown, the son of Kody Brown and his ex Janelle Brown, was found dead in his home in Flagstaff, Arizona, the Coconino County Medical Examiner confirmed that the 25-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to an autopsy report obtained by Entertainment Tonight. His manner of death was ruled a suicide.

The report notes that ethanol intoxication, or alcohol poisoning, was a contributing factor in Brown's death. Per the report, the 25-year-old's blood alcohol level (BAC) was 0.307%. The legal limit in the U.S. is .08%. According to the Cleveland Clinic, a BAC over 0.40% is considered "potentially fatal," with a person with a BAC between 0.30% and 0.40% likely to have alcohol poisoning and experience a loss of consciousness.

Brown was found dead in his home in Flagstaff, Arizona on March 5. According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Brown was discovered deceased by his 22-year-old brother, Gabriel, who went to the home to check on Brown after the Sister Wives star sent several concerning texts. Reports stated at the time that based on preliminary findings, the cause of death was an apparent suicide via a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy, Robert Garrison Brown," Kody and Janelle – who are also parents to Logan, 29, Madison, 28, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savannah, 19 – shared in a joint statement. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Shortly after Brown was laid to rest in a small private viewing with family and friends, his sister Madison revealed that her brother struggled with his mental health, sharing on social media, "Mental health is so important and I don't think we talk about it enough and I don't think we do enough to bring awareness. It wasn't bullying, it wasn't a lack of love that Garrison had, it was mental health, and I am going to continue talking about mental health and self care until I am blue in the face."

His brother, Hunter Brown, also paid tribute. On Instagram, Hunter shared a David Romano poem, adding, "I have no eulogy to give or long caption for you to read. All I can say is that I love Garrison, and he has always been and will always be a huge part of my life. I will forever work at being better at enjoying every moment, big or small, with my loved ones. I would encourage you to do the same!"

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.