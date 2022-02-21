‘Sister Wives’ Star Lands Cooking Spinoff Series After Dramatic End to Season

Christine Brown might finally be done with Kody Brown, but that does not mean the Sister Wives star is leaving TLC anytime soon. In fact, the network announced a new cooking series starring Brown, 49, following the dramatic conclusion to Season 16. Brown was Kody’s third wife until they announced their split in November 2021.

On Sunday, hours before the last part of the Season 16 tell-all special aired, TLC shared a teaser for Cooking With Just Christine. The 30-second spot showed a joyful Brown preparing some of her favorite recipes. New episodes will be released on TLC.com Sundays and on TLC’s Instagram page. Meanwhile, Sister Wives is available on Discovery+.

The announcement earned plenty of excitement from fans, especially those who support Brown’s decision to leave Kody, 53. “I want you to come out on top! Live your best life!!! Best of luck to you Christine,” one fan wrote. “Congrats Christine!! Sooo happy for you! I’ll definitely be watching,” another commented. “Awww this is so sweet. Congratulations Christine,” another fan chimed in.

Brown and Kody became “spiritually” married in March 1994. They are parents to six children, Aspyn, 26; Mykelti, 25; Pradeon, 23; Gwendlyn, 20; Ysabel, 18; and Truely, 11. In November 2021, Brown announced an end to their union after over 25 years. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family,” Brown wrote. “At this time, we as for your grace and kindness as we navigate this stage within our family.”

In a preview clip for Sunday’s episode Entertainment Tonight published, Brown said she realized the dynamic in her relationship with Kody changed the moment she stopped saying “yes” to everything. “I just had to be always positive and upbeat and ‘whatever you need’ and ‘absolutely,’” Brown told host Sukyana Krishnan. “I didn’t mind, it was what I did, it was completely fine…until it wasn’t. All of a sudden, I just realized I couldn’t anymore.”

Brown’s father asked her when she would start saying “no” to Kody’s demands. This made her realize that she needed to stand up for herself, but Kody never changed. “I think that he heard but he had no idea what to do because I changed so much in the blink [of an eye],” Brown said. “Everything changed and Kody withdrew and then I withdrew and then we just withdrew.”

Brown was Kody’s third wife. He was legally married to Merri Brown, 51, from 1990 to 2014, but they still remain spiritually married. Kody married Janelle Brown, 52, in 1993. He is only legally married to Robyn Brown, 43. Robyn and Kody spiritually married in 2010, then legally married in 2014 after his legal divorce from Merri was completed. Kody and his wives, including Brown, have 15 children and three adopted children in total.