‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Claims Wife Christine Is ‘Full of Bulls—’ in Sneak Peek

Kody Brown and Christine Brown couldn’t come to an agreement about COVID-19 safety precautions before their November split. In a sneak peek of Sunday’s new episode of Sister Wives shared by Entertainment Weekly, the then-married couple gets into it when Christine questions why Kody is allowing fellow wife Robyn’s nanny into the home, but won’t let their daughter, Ysabel, over to see her sisters.

“She’s over all the time. She doesn’t go anywhere, her husband’s the only one that does the shopping, so I don’t understand why Ysabel can’t come over and hangout. She’s devastated,” Christine, clearly emotional, tells Kody. She adds to the camera, “What is the nanny and her husband doing that makes it so they can come over? ‘Cause when I’m home, I do exactly what I should, yet my girls can’t see their siblings. What does the nanny do?”

Christine begs Kody to loosen his restrictions, as she and her kids are being just as safe as everyone else, but Kody doesn’t believe her. “She’s not keeping the same rules, she’s not doing the same thing,” Kody tells the camera. “She’s so full of bulls-.” Christine then offers up an ultimatum – he either guarantees the family celebrates Thanksgiving together or she’s leaving.

“We’ll figure that out tomorrow,” Kody responds. “Let’s bring the family to a consensus on what we’re gonna do.” He then walks away from the conversation, saying he’s “done” with it altogether. “We are at an impasse. We disagree. I’m just done with this conversation,” the TLC patriarch maintains. “I’m done. We are not making any progress here. And I’m hoping that tomorrow, I can come back and maintain my argument or maybe get some backup.”

Christine, meanwhile, is also over it. “I don’t even know if Kody wants to see everybody all together again,” she confesses to the camera. “I’m really, seriously worried about that. Maybe he’s fine just living separate.” It comes down to what Kody calls a “fundamental breakdown of trust in the family,” one that ended in November when Christine and Kody announced they had split after 25 years together. Watch the full episode when Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.