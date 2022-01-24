‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Considering All New Wives Amid Continuing Drama

Season 16 of the TLC reality show Sister Wives has shown that all is not well in the Brown family. Kody Brown and his third wife Christine have split, and there is also noticeable tension between Brown and his second wife Janelle. Apparently Brown Is so dissatisfied with the situation with his wives that he Is considering all new wives. “He is not happy with the other wives threatening to leave,” a source told Us Weekly. “He’s considering starting fresh with new wives. “

However, he does want to keep Robyn, his fourth wife around. “He wants to be with women who can accept the fact that he’s most committed to Robyn and devoting his time to her,” the source added. Brown married Robyn in a spiritual ceremony in 2010 before being legally married In 2015 so that he could adopt her children from a previous marriage. Brown was previously legally married to his first wife Meri since 1990.

After Brown and Christine split for good, Janelle began to wonder why she stayed as well. “I’ve had to really think. My children are almost grown and there’s not a huge necessity anymore to stay. It was a wonderful way to raise children,” she pondered during the current season. “With Kody and I right now, our relationship is pretty strained. And you know, it’s easy to walk away.”

In an Us Weekly interview last year, Brown explained that he would never initiate a split with any of his wives. “In plural marriage, I don’t feel like I’ve got the right to say, ‘This is over, this is ending,’” he said. “I have dominion over my own body and where I’m at, but I’m not in place where, like, I can say, ‘Hey, I’m divorcing you.’ I can’t do that. However, any one of them, I feel like, can.” He added that he told them all that “they can leave” if and when they so choose.