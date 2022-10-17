'Sister Wives': Christine Leaves Daughter Truely 'Heartbroken' After Making Big Mistake

Christine Brown believes she "broke" her daughter Truely's heart after mistakenly telling her daughter about her decision to leave the 12-year-old's father, Kody Brown, and move to Utah. While the former Sister Wives couple agreed to wait and tell their youngest daughter about the major changes to their family together, Christine accidentally lets it slip while on the phone with her older daughter Mykelti in Sunday's episode of the TLC show.

When discussing their upcoming move to Utah, Truely gasps at overhearing the news. The proceeding conversation wasn't shown on camera, but Christine tearfully shared the details soon after. "That was the worst conversation of my life," a crying Christine says in a confessional. "I knew that she hadn't quite clocked that I was leaving Kody... I said, 'It's just you and I that are moving. It's just the two of us.'"

Christine says her pre-teen was "so heartbroken" to learn that she and Kody were already officially divorced from their spiritual marriage. "I just wanted her to see that it was already done and already a done deal," Christine explains. "I have just said the hardest thing to my little girl and I don't know what else to say. I don't know what's going to make it better. I just know that I'm going to remember this moment for the rest of my life as the day I broke Truely's heart." Even though Christine knows leaving Kody is the right thing for her, it was "awful" having to tell Truely. "I feel like a pretty cruddy mom today," Christine admits after their conversation.

Meanwhile, Kody feels like he's being represented unfairly to his kids. "I want a relationship with my children, especially those that are young and vulnerable," he says. "So this is like following a narrative. She sets Truely up with, 'Well, Dad's never here anyway, right?' So if my relationship is bad with my younger children, it's not always my fault. It's that I haven't had a mother who's been willing to actually help them. And Christine here, needing excuses to be able to leave, has been setting things up, I feel like, for a very long time to be able to justify this for her children." Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.