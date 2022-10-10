'Sister Wives': Kody Brown Admits He Feels 'Bitterness' With Entire Family

Kody Brown feels "bitterness" toward his entire family as he deals with wife Christine Brown's decision to leave him after more than 25 years. Kody revealed he's "struggled" through the whole process of separating from Christine, who announced their split publicly in November 2021, during Sunday's episode of Sister Wives.

"Christine and I have been on the fast track from separation to divorce now for a few months. The last time the family got together was when Christine told us she was leaving," Kody explained during the Oct. 9 episode of the TLC show. "I feel very separated from the family. I've struggled through this process." Kody continued it feels like his life is in "limbo" as he adjusts to Christine's exit from the family as well as other changes, including wife Janelle Brown's move from her house into an RV to what will eventually be a spot on the Coyote Pass property.

"My life is in a form of limbo because Christine's leaving and I don't know what that looks like. I've been in the anger phase of divorce, so I've not been addressing it very well," Kody said. "I guess this construction project with Janelle and [the contractor is] kind of one of those things to get my mind off my divorce frustration. I am in the anger phase. I get tied up in knots over Christine leaving."

His relationship with Meri Brown is also hanging in the balance, as the Brown family patriarch told his first wife that she should move to Utah to run her bed and breakfast after her mother's death. "I was here are the very beginning. I helped start this family. It was me and him and we had plans. He loved me," Meri said during an emotional confessional. "For him to just be like, 'Um, just go up there now.' It didn't make sense."

Kody's relationship with some of his other children has also begun to hit a roadblock amid his major issues with Christine's kids. "I've got what feels like very strained relationships with a bunch of the kids. I don't feel like I've got the respect that I should have," he revealed. "No, I'm not OK. I'm here. I'm in a funk. It's this loneliness combined with a bitterness with the entire family." Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.