Meri Brown Shares Pointed Social Media Post Before 'Sister Wives' Episode When Kody Asks Her to Move

Meri Brown is embracing happiness amid her tense relationship with her estranged husband Kody Brown. Just hours before Sunday night's new episode of Sister Wives, during which Kody suggested that Brown take up permanent residence at her bed and breakfast, the TLC star took to Instagram with a very pointed message, marking just her latest cryptic post amid the current season of Sister Wives.

Alongside a smiling photo of herself catching some sun at the beach, Brown wrote, "Happy people do things that make them happy. Thanks for listening to my TED Talk." It wasn't a reach for many of Brown's followers to make a connection back to the show and her relationship with Kody, with one person writing, "life is too short to be in a relationship where you are not valued. I get it you help start this family but honey it's time you do you. Go do Meri." Another person commented, "build on your property, get your deed in your name, live your life your way and have peace."

Brown shared the post before Sunday night's newest episode of Sister Wives, the TLC series whose most recent season has documented turmoil in Kody's marriage to his wives. While Brown and Kody's relationship has been "dead" for years, it seemed that more distance was about to be created when the Brown family patriarch suggested that his estranged wife permanently move into the bed and breakfast she owns. Kody made the suggestion as Brown continued to struggle with the death of her mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom, who died "unexpectedly" at 76 in March. Following her passing, Brown temporarily closed her family bed and breakfast.

"Kody actually said to me the other day – he said, 'Why don't you just move up there?' So I'm like, 'Uhh, that was not my intention,'" Brown shared in the episode. "I told him I didn't want to. I told him I had no intention of doing that, and he was kind of surprised. He's like 'Oh, really?'... I guess I'm just still in this place with him or he's in this place where he thinks the point of me buying this was to get away and that saddens me a lot."

Brown was not the only one against the idea, with many of her sister wives also speaking in her defense. While Robyn Brown said Kody "probably didn't mean this in a bad way," she acknowledged that "it can be completely misunderstood to the point where it's insensitive... It wasn't something that needed to be said." Meanwhile, Christine Brown, who recently broke up with Kody, noted that her former sister wife has "made that so abundantly clear that she's not going to live there. I can't tell you how many times she's said that she's not going to live there." Brown was Kody's first wife, the couple having married in 1990 before legally separating in 2014. Sister Wives Season 11 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC, and is also available to stream on Discovery+.