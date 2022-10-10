'Sister Wives': Kody and Christine Brown's Kids React to Split

The new season of Sister Wives has focused mainly on the split between Kody and Christine Brown, with the former couple's kids now reacting to the news. In the most recent episode of the TLC series, Christine threw a graduation party for her daughter Ysabel, with the whole family finally getting together for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The big event came weeks after Christine announced she was leaving Kody. "All of my kids except for Truely know. And I know that Janelle's kids know, but I don't know about Robyn's kids or Mariah. I really have no idea," Christine said in a confessional interview, also revealing that she was planning to move back to Utah with their youngest.

Speaking about her parents' split, Ysabel said, "I think with my mom and dad getting a divorce, if I'm honest, I did see it coming, but of course I'm sad about it." She added, "Sometimes it just doesn't work out and I'm happy my mom will be able to find somebody who she's really, really, really happy with." Mykelti, Kody and Christine's second-oldest — who recently welcomed a new baby with her husband, Tony — offered her thoughts, saying, "I was honestly relieved when I heard my mom was leaving my dad. They're not happy. They're not in love." Tony, who does not practice polygamy, then added, "I thought it was a little inevitable. I can't imagine any man being perfect enough to be able to handle four wives." Notably, Kody and Christine share six children.

Meri Brown was Kody's first wife. They were married in 1990, and then legally separated in 2014 but remained together. Janelle Brown was Kody's second wife, marrying him in 1993. They seem to have possibly separated in late 2020. Christine became wife number three the next year in 1994. She and Kody split in later 2021. Finally, Robyn married Kody in 2010, making her his fourth wife.

Sister Wives Season 11 premiered on Sunday, Sept. 11 and the season debut set some high marks in ratings. According to Variety, the season premiere was the show's highest opener in six years. Citing Nielsen data, the outlet noted that Episode 1 of Sister Wives Season 11 averaged 2.2 million total viewers and a 1.42 rating among women ages 18-49, which is a crucial demographic for the show's network, TLC. Additionally, the Season 11 debut brought in a 1.91 rating among women ages 25-54, another key TLC market. Sister Wives Season 11 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC, and is also available to stream on Discovery+.