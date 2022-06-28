'Sister Wives': Meri and Kody Brown's Child Comes out as Trans

Kody Brown and Meri Brown's child Leon is living their truth. The Sister Wives star, formerly known as Mariah Brown, has come out as transgender, sharing that they use they/them pronouns in a message to their followers on social media. Posing for photos in a doorway, Leon celebrated in their caption that they are "incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic."

"Someone recently told me that i didn't have to have all of my s- figured out in order for me to share myself with the world," Leon began. "So here's me, definitely not having almost any of my s- figured out, to let you know that i am trans. My name is Leon or Leo (i love both) and my pronouns are they/them."

Leon went on to recall the first time they knew their gender identity didn't match the sex they were assigned at birth. "I was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive," they remembered. "So i continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman. and here's the thing, i'm finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic."

Leon – who is engaged to Audrey Kriss – continued, "Being queer & trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself. And yet, there are so many things that i am learning to love about myself through this process. Here's to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person i am, to be my favorite self in all contexts."

Leon made sure to also "set some boundaries" as they "let folks in" to their life. "If you choose to not use my correct name or pronouns, then you do not need to speak to or about me," they stated. "My name is Leo or Leon, and my pronouns are they/them. Please only refer to me in that way."

Leon and Kriss got engaged in March 2019, and in December, Kriss came out as transgender. "Hello friends! I just wanted to let you know that I am transgender and my pronouns are they/them. I'm still going by Audrey," they wrote on social media at the time. "I don't want to hide myself from the world anymore. I am so incredibly excited! I am also scared. I am scared of the hate I'll receive, the things people I care about will say about me, and the violence."

"As a white masculine presenting person comes a lot of privilege, and I am still scared," they continued, adding, "I don't want to make this all sad because I am so happy being me! Being fully myself lately has brought me so much joy! For the first time, I look at my body and I feel free. I am starting to feel more at home, more me. I love being trans and I love being queer. I am still the same person I was yesterday. I just might look a little different!"