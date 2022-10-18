Selma Blair Gives Heartbroken Statement After Leaving 'Dancing With the Stars'

Selma Blair's heart is "broken" after having to bow out of Dancing With the Stars. The actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, performed her final dance with partner Sasha Farber in Monday's episode after deciding to step away from the competition due to her health – receiving a perfect 40/40 score from the judges before her emotional exit.

Following her final performance, Blair opened up about the heartbreaking decision to reporters. "I learned that I can do things that I didn't even think I wanted to do anymore. I learned from passion and hoping that you could feel as beautiful as the people you're watching," she said, as per TV Insider. "For me, there's never any despair or comparison when you're with a crowd like this – these celebrities and pros. I'm so proud of this show and production for welcoming a couple of us where there's an extra challenge...we just prove ourselves in different ways. This was a really emotional night for me. It was filled with so much love. The love I feel is really returned."

Farber added that there "aren't enough words to say how proud" he is of his celebrity partner. "She's a true inspiration. She's not only inspired me but so many," he continued. "There's nothing that this lady can't do. She's an incredible mother, an amazing, iconic actress, and a phenomenal dancer. I couldn't be more proud of her." Blair chimed in, "Sasha is such a nurturer and dancer and performer and a man. It's so lovely. It's really a big deal," before adding that while her heart is "broken," it's "in the best way."

When it comes to the rest of the season, Blair said she had "high hopes" to return to dance in the finale, but Farber explained that "priority number one" is taking care of the Cruel Intentions star's health. "I'd ask her if something hurts. She'd say, 'No, I'm great,'" he recalled of rehearsals. "She doesn't always feel her injuries [because of her MS]." Blair agreed, "It's hard to say, 'I have to take care of myself,' because in this moment, I feel good. You want the dessert. You want to eat it!" Dancing With the Stars returns for a special episode on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.