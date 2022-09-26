Selma Blair Reveals Painful 'Dancing With the Stars' Injury

Selma Blair is pushing through on Dancing With the Stars despite suffering a painful injury. The Cruel Intentions actress has been living with a multiple sclerosis diagnosis for years, which made fans even more concerned when the star showed off what appeared to be the result of some kind of stumble or fall on partner Sasha Farber's Instagram Story during rehearsal.

In the video shared to the pro dancer's Story, Farber asks Blair to show off her bruise, prompting the actress to unbandage her upper thigh to reveal a dark bruise that covered a significant portion of her upper leg. The two laughed about the injury but didn't go into what had happened, and Farber simply added an "OMG!" sticker to show how impressed he was at Blair's tenacity.

(Photo: Sasha Farber)

The Legally Blonde actress and her partner are practicing for Monday's Elvis-themed performance, a jive to "Jailhouse Rock." In last week's premiere, the two performed a Viennese Waltz to "Time of Your Life" by David Cook in an emotional performance that brought Blair – and the audience – to tears and earned the pair a 28/40 from the judges.

"This night will go under my pillow of sweet dreams for the rest of my life. My thanks is immeasurable," Blair wrote on Instagram after the premiere, thanking everyone who voted for her and tuned in to watch her dance. Farber kept up the hype going into week two, sharing on Instagram a photo from rehearsals this week with the caption, "Not enough words to express how proud I am of @selmablair INSPIRATIONAL."

Dancing With the Stars is pushing forward as a show after the premiere, which was followed quickly by four confirmed cases of COVID in the crew of more than 300 production employees. All four individuals who tested positive are crew members who work separately in "completely different departments that do not have in-person contact with each other, based on our pod system," a DWTS spokesperson assured Deadline. "Contact tracing was immediately conducted. All close contacts were notified and put on an increased testing cadence. No close contact of the four positive production employees has since tested positive." The show has since been cleared by the Department of Public Health to continue production. Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.