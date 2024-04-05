'Seeking Sister Wife': Garrick Merrifield Prepares to Propose to Nathalia in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Seeking Sister Wife's Garrick Merrifield is ready to pop the question officially to potential new wife Nathalia. After traveling to Mexico to meet his Brazilian bride-to-be with wife Dannielle, Garrick reveals he's ready to propose in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of the TLC show.

"I'm about to ask one of the biggest questions in my life. I love her so much and I just hope she says yes," Garrick says as he contemplates his proposal while looking closely at the custom ring he had made for Nathalia. "I hope she likes the ring 'cause she doesn't like fancy things, and the ring is fancy," he continues. "I designed it and then had somebody custom make it to look like a rose, 'cause I call her my sweet rose."

Garrick is convinced that adding Nathalia to the family will be just what he and Dannielle need to heal the wounds of their failed last attempt at plural marriage. "I was praying a year ago on a mountaintop, and God spoke to me about a sweet rose being added to our family that would heal the family's heart and bring a calm and a peace to all of us," Garrick says.

As a romantic gesture, the TLC personality got Nathalia 11 roses in line with Brazilian culture. "I know that's special to them," he explained. "And then her being like the 12th rose, you know, I think is very special."

Garrick enlists wife Dannielle for help when it comes to setting up the proposal, admitting he's getting "nervous" remembering all of the special things he has planned. "Nathalia is supposed to be a wife I really believe in," he tells the camera. "You know, me and Dannielle both felt right before we came on this trip God's presence and his love and [him] tell us that she was supposed to be a wife. So I'm moving forward in faith here."

Dannielle asks her husband if his nerves have kicked in yet, to which he responds, "Well, it's one of the biggest questions of my life, is to ask somebody. It's not like, 'Do you want a hamburger?'" She then wonders, "Were you nervous when you asked me?" to which her husband responds that he was. "Really? You played it cool," she tells him, before offering reassurance that he'll handle this proposal just as well.

See the Merrifields' story unfold when Seeking Sister Wife airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.