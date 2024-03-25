'Seeking Sister Wife': Nathalia Confronts Garrick Merrifield After What She Found on His Phone in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Seeking Sister Wife's Garrick Merrifield has already found himself in big trouble with both potential new wife Nathalia and his current wife Dannielle over his use of dating apps. PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of the TLC show, and things are getting tense when Nathalia sees what Garrick still has on his phone as the trio meets up for the first time in Cancun, Mexico.

Standing in the kitchen with her potential future husband and sister wife, Nathalia confronts Garrick via translator. "You told me that you are no longer on a dating site, but I can see that you are still," she tells Garrick, who reacts like he's shocked at the news. One person who isn't shocked is Dannielle, who shoots her husband a glare as he insists, "I am not continuing to look."

As Garrick tries to show Nathalia his dating app subscription has been canceled, she points out that he is "still available in the app" even without the upgraded membership. This is a huge deal for the Brazil native, who is considering moving her life to the U.S. to be with the Merrifields. "When [Garrick] first asked me to date him, he said he would get off all dating platforms," she explains in a confessional. "It was not me who requested this. Actually, I didn't even know he used those platforms."

"So I was surprised when I took out his cell phone to use the translator and I saw the application notification," she continues. "It was a bit stressful because I thought he wasn't being totally honest with me, since he was the one who proposed deleting those apps to start with."

Nathalia isn't the only one losing trust with Garrick. Dannielle begins to grill her husband on his dating app usage, telling him that he "knew" people could still see his profile, even if he didn't think they could message him. "I'm not sure what to do. I mean, I'm being cornered by these two women, and they are livid," Garrick confesses to the camera. "This is not a comfortable situation. I'm like ignoring it, trying to ignore it."

Garrick's methods aren't working on Dannielle, however, as she points out she previously suggested he should delete the app before they even met Nathalia and he wouldn't do it. "No, did I say I wouldn't do it?" Garrick asks as Dannielle insists, "Yeah, you were like, why? We're gonna be searching for other wives, and now you just like, 'Oh, no problem. I'll delete it.'"

Garrick denies ever disagreeing with his wife over the apps, saying that he only protested previously because he didn't want the app to delete all their information, but Dannielle points out that they could have created a new profile when it came time to look for a new wife again. She complains to the camera, "I mean, I said that to him in Colorado and he disagreed with me, but as soon as Nathalia says it, it's no problem. It's like what? It feels like a huge lack of respect. It does not feel good at all."

Seeking Sister Wife airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.