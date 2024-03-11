'Seeking Sister Wife': Garrick Merrifield's Family Shocked at Proposal Plans in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Seeking Sister Wife's Garrick and Dannielle Merrifield are moving fast when it comes to adding another potential sister wife to their family. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of the TLC show, Garrick and Dannielle break the news that Garrick has found another possible sister wife – and could be planning to propose – to Dannielle's shocked brother and sister-in-law.

After seeing the disastrous result of Garrick's last attempt to court a sister wife play out on the TLC show, Dannielle's family understandably has their reservations when they learn that Garrick has set his sights on another woman from Brazil named Nathalia and that Dannielle and Garrick plan to travel to Mexico to meet up with her.

"I just hope that you guys are smart about it this time," Dannielle's sister-in-law Samantha expresses. "Like, just maybe don't repeat the same thing. Maybe try to, I don't know, get to know her a little bit before you like..." Dannielle chimes in, "Propose." Samantha seems shocked to hear about a possible proposal, asking if Garrick is already considering getting down on one knee for a woman he's never met. "That's what happened last time and it didn't work out," she notes.

Dannielle points out that while they haven't guaranteed a proposal to Nathalia, Garrick did make a ring for her. "Without meeting her," Samantha says, dumbfounded, noting she's got to "wrap [her] head around this a little bit." To the camera, she notes, "I do think that Garrick's moving too fast 'cause ... he wants to propose to her and he hasn't even met her yet. I think it's crazy. I think Gar can be a little crazy sometimes."

While Dannielle is hoping this new sister wife relationship works out, she admittedly is "apprehensive" about the next step. "I know he's already feeling a love for her, and so I feel like when we go there he's gonna wanna propose," she says, as Samantha points out, "It feels fast, but especially since the last one was so devastating."

Dannielle agrees, adding in a confessional, "All that we went through and it is still so fresh and like what if it's too soon? What if we should wait and we need more time to heal? And I feel like my heart and Garrick's heart is still in a fragile spot."

Dannielle's brother feels similarly, telling Garrick that while he's not trying to "stomp on [his] parade or anything," he wants to make sure his sister is being taken care of. "I don't want to see it happen again," he explains, threatening, "You hurt my sister again, I'm gonna have to bury you in that hole." Garrick protests, "I didn't hurt her," but Dannielle's brother presses, "You're looking for these ladies, man. You better make sure they're the right one before you jump in. You say you're going to do it differently, but you're not."

Seeking Sister Wife airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.