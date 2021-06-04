'Seeking Sister Wife': Dannielle's Father Confronts Garrick About Decision to Marry Roberta in Exclusive Finale Sneak Peek

✖

Dannielle's father is stepping in for a man-to-man chat with Garrick in the Seeking Sister Wife finale Monday after the longtime monogamists decided to bring in newcomer Roberta into their marriage, even if it meant Garrick had to officially divorce Dannielle. In PopCulture's exclusive sneak peek of Monday's season finale, Garrick and Dannielle reunite with Roberta in Mexico, bringing along their two sons and their families as they try to navigate the cross-bored plural relationship.

"I know what Dannielle's been through," Dannielle's father tells Garrick, sitting him down for a private talk. "I mean, she made a pretty big commitment. I mean, she's got a divorce so she could open some doors for Roberta. So I want to make sure she's taken care of and that you know your responsibilities to not just Roberta but also Dannielle." Garrick responds that he's "fully aware" of what Dannielle has been through with their divorce, but assures his father-in-law that she's not going to be "cast aside" or become "second" to Roberta, promising, "I'll make sure that she's a priority."

Dannielle's dad notes to the camera just how close he and his son-in-law have become after Garrick embraced a plural lifestyle and was disowned by his own parents. "Garrick's truly become like a son to me, but because of that, I need to be really straight up with him," he explains. "Dannielle's my baby girl, of course, and I want to make sure that Garrick's treating her like he should."

Dannielle's father is also concerned with Roberta's immigration status, as she currently lives in Brazil. While the couple is working to get her to the U.S., he raises the question of what Garrick will do if she gets pregnant before she's in the country. "The thought is that I'd have to go down there for definitely the birth," Garrick responds. "I don't know how long I'd have to stay down there. It might be a little bit." Dannielle's dad doesn't seem thrilled at the idea of his daughter being left alone in the U.S. with his two grandsons for however long the visa process takes, but Garrick says he's just having "a lot of faith" that everything will work out well.

"I mean, God brought Roberta into our lives and he's gonna work it out," he answers, to which Dannielle's dad replies, "Well, I can think of some of the Bible stories and people that had to go through stuff. I mean, you gotta man up." Seeking Sister Wife airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.