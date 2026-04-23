‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Gets Spinoff Outside Utah

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is getting a West Coast spinoff.

Hulu announced on Wednesday that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County was coming to the streamer this year, bringing with it both new and familiar faces.

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“A new group of dynamic young mothers in Orange County collide in a community where beliefs are not just their religion; they are their identity,” the show’s description reads. “While some defend their way of life, fighting against modernity, others embrace change, becoming a platform to disrupt the status quo.”

“Scandals and secrets will be revealed, facades will crumble, and families and friendships will change forever on both sides of the battlefield as this group of strong, game-changing influencers comes together to build their answer to #MomTok,” the description continues.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County will star podcaster Bobbi Althoff, YouTuber Madison Bontempo and social media stars Aspyn Ovard, Avery Woods and Salomé Andrea, in addition to newcomers Chandler Higginson and Ashleigh Pease, as well as original series star Mayci Neeley’s sister, McCall DaPron.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County is expected to premiere on Hulu this year, but an exact date has yet to be announced.

The new series was announced just after news broke that the original Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will resume filming Season 5, following an unexpected hiatus caused by two separate domestic violence investigations involving series star Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.

Earlier this month, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office announced that it would not be pursuing charges against Paul, writing in a press release that the cases had been reviewed by “multiple attorneys” because of the “high profile of the defendant.”

The DA’s office noted that several of the alleged incidents fell outside of the statute of limitations, as they took place more than two years ago, and other alleged incidents “do not rise to the level of criminal offenses” or lack “sufficient evidence to support filing criminal charges.”

Paul had previously been arrested in 2023 following an alleged domestic violence incident with Mortensen and pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

Paul could reportedly be returning to Secret Lives of Mormon Wives “at some point,” TMZ reported, as she is not completely cutting ties with the show, but production sources indicated she remains focused on her children and family for now.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.



