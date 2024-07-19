Bobbi Althoff Lashes Out at Rumors She Cheated With Celebrity Guests Following Divorce

Bobbi Althoff is done with the rumors surrounding her divorce. The 26-year-old host of the Really Good Podcast took to Instagram Tuesday with a fiery response to one Instagram troll's comments about the end of her marriage to ex-husband Cory Althoff and her interactions with her podcast's celebrity guests, who have included A-listers like Drake and Offset.

Posting a screenshot of a message reading, "Damn get divorced choosing fame over your now ex-husband just to get passed around by different guys weekly," Bobbi clapped back at getting another message saying the same thing she's been hearing "a million times a day for the last year."

Bobbi continued that she was "really sick" of the "f-king ignorant" claims about her and her ex-husband, with whom she shares two kids. "You don't know why my marriage ended, that we are both so much happier apart than we ever were together," the podcast host wrote on her Instagram Story. "That now our kids get to see two happy parents instead of zero."

(Photo: Bobbi Althoff's Instagram Story - Bobbi Althoff)

"I have never slept with someone I interviewed," Bobbi continued. "I don't sleep around, and I rarely ever go out. But you guys can't f-king believe that a woman can be around men without sleeping with them. It's so frustrating that I can't post a single thing without comments about how I'm being passed around."

The mom of two added, "Just because you don't see my kids doesn't mean I don't. You see what I allow you to see," ending her message by telling the haters to "go live the lives you deserve and shut the f-k up."

Bobbi and Cory's divorce news broke in February, with the latter citing their date of separation as July 2023 – the same month Bobbi made headlines for a rumored relationship with Drake following her viral interview with the rapper. The podcaster denied allegations that she had hooked up with the "Hotline Bling" artist at the time, sharing an Instagram DM conversation she had with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

(Photo: Bobbi Althoff at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024, in Santa Monica, California. - Gilbert Flores/Getty Images)

"My girlfriend says you hooked up with Drake and got divorced. I am saying that is not true," Portnoy's message read. Bobbi responded at the time, "I am not commenting publicly but off the record, you're right that is not true."

Cory and Bobbi settled their divorce in less than a month. Tuesday, Bobbi wrote on her Story that she wished "things played out differently" with her ex, writing, "Do you really believe that it was my dream in life to be a divorced mom of two kids by 25? Obviously not. I'm obviously insecure about it."