‘Mormon Wives’ Spinoff Show in the Works With Just 1 Original MomTok Member

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is getting a spinoff — but only one of the original MomTok members is currently attached to the project.

PEOPLE reported on Monday that Jen Affleck is currently set to star in the spinoff, set in Orange County, Calif., alongside nine new cast members. The show, which has not been announced by Hulu at this time, is reportedly set to begin shooting this spring and premiere in the fall.

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 09: Layla Taylor, Miranda McWhorter, Jessi Ngatikaura, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Taylor Frankie Paul, Jennifer Affleck, Whitney Leavitt and Demi Engemann attend the Los Angeles Premiere and FYC Event of Hulu’s “The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives” Season 2 at Paramount Studios on May 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

The news of the new Mormon Wives spinoff comes shortly after Season 5 of the flagship Hulu reality show was confirmed to have halted filming amid a domestic assault investigation involving cast members Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen.

The Draper City Police Department has confirmed that there is an open investigation into the exes, who share 2-year-old son Ever, with allegations being made in both directions in late February.

Last week, ABC announced that Paul’s season of The Bachelorette would not move forward with its premiere, which was scheduled for Sunday, after the release of a 2023 video that showed Paul throwing chairs at Mortensen.

“In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family,” a Disney Entertainment Television spokesperson said at the time.

Paul was previously arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in 2023 following the incident captured, in part, in the newly-resurfaced video. The reality personality ended up pleading guilty in abeyance to aggravated assault, with her other charges being dropped.

‘secret lives of mormon wives’ star taylor frankie paul (Disney/Natalie Cass)

On Friday, Entertainment Weekly reported that Mortensen had been granted a temporary restraining order against Paul, as well as temporary custody of their son. A hearing is set for April 7.

Some of Paul’s Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-stars have issued statements in the wake of the case’s new developments, with Layla Taylor writing in a March 20 Instagram Story, “My personal history as a survivor makes it impossible for me to stay silent. I stand firmly against domestic violence in any form. I am keeping her children in my thoughts, hoping for their safety above all else.”

Miranda McWhorter also shared a message on her Instagram Story reading, “I’ve honestly been a little at a loss for words trying to process this all. Everything has been really heavy to see. Domestic violence and abuse of any kind is something I take very seriously.”

“As a human, and especially a mother, I cannot support that kind of behavior,” she continued. “My heart is with the children in this and I hope they’re safe, supported, and surrounded by love.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.