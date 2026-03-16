Major Reality TV Show Reportedly Shuts Down Production After Couple’s ‘Intense’ Fight

Production on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 5 has reportedly hit a snag following an “intense” fight between Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex, Dakota Mortensen.

TMZ reported on Sunday that production has been shut down due to a blowup between Paul and Mortensen, whose complicated relationship has played out throughout all four seasons of the Hulu reality series.

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HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Taylor frankie Paul attends the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

While it’s unclear what sparked the fight, TMZ‘s sources claim that the situation became so “intense” that filming couldn’t continue as planned. It’s unclear how long production will remain paused, but the outlet reports that production is taking the situation “seriously” and “handling with caution.”

Paul and Mortensen, who share son Ever True, have been on and off for years, with Season 4 revealing that the two hooked up the night before Paul flew out to star in ABC’s The Bachelorette.

Even after she landed in Los Angeles, Mortensen called Paul to ask her to “save a rose” for him.

“I do just want to say sorry for everything that I did. I know that caused a lot of problems,” he said, apologizing for hooking up with one of Paul’s friends. “Was it dumb of me? Yes. Could I have picked someone else? Yes. Who it was matters, and that’s where I think I went wrong. I picked somebody that was obviously going to come with problems, and that was very s—ty of me to do… And it put you in a s—ty spot, and I know that hurt you really bad.”

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 24: Dakota Mortensen at the Arby’s Cinema Center during the “We Audition” party on January 24, 2026 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Arby’s)

While Paul told Mortensen that they needed to break the cycle in which they were stuck together, he continued, “All I’m gonna say, save a rose for me, okay? If you don’t find someone. I know I’ve been acting like such a dumbass, and I’ve kind of just completely fell away from who I am. That’s why I loved you. You’re the only person that can help me see that sometimes.”

Paul added in a confessional that while it “hurts” to realize she “needs to move on” from her ex, The Bachelorette is “an opportunity to get away from him” and “like a dream come true.”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 4 is now available to stream on Hulu.