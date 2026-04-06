‘Mormon Wives’ Star Reveals She’s ‘Detaching’ From Mormon Church

Taylor Frankie Paul is “detaching” from the Mormon church.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, 31, took to Instagram on Sunday to share the update on her faith just weeks after her season of The Bachelorette was canceled amid a domestic violence investigation into the Hulu star and her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Born and raised Mormon (LDS) and I’ll always have love and respect towards it. I’ll even continue to go with my family at times, with that being said, it’s time to detach myself from it,” Paul wrote.

taylor frankie paul

She clarified, “I strongly believe in Christ, God, the bible, the divine. I believe we are loved whether we are praying in [a] church building or from a bathroom floor at home. I’ve also experienced grace and love from amazing people that aren’t sure what they believe if at all and that’s okay too,” concluding, “Point being there is more out there to learn. And I’m writing this out as a release.”

Paul and Mortensen, 33, are currently under investigation for separate allegations of domestic violence, including an incident that allegedly took place in February. Paul, who shares son Ever, 2, with Dakota and daughter Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 5, with her ex-husband, was previously arrested in 2023 following a domestic violence incident with Mortensen, newly-released video of which was instrumental in the cancellation of her Bachelorette season. Following the 2023 incident, Paul pleaded guilty in abeyance to aggravated assault, and the other charges against her were dropped.

Paul revealed in a social media video also posted on Sunday that “the last 40 days felt like hell on earth, adding, “Through every panic attack I prayed for strength as I could feel my body breaking down and out from the distress of it all.”

“And HE sent just that in various ways along with so many undeniable signs saying ‘I am with you’ which I can’t wait to share that part,” she continued. “I’ve prayed since I was young and never strayed away because I believe he wants us to ask for help especially during our lowest points. However, instead of just asking I switched over to thanking him at the end of each day no matter how low I felt.”