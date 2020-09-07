Scott Disick Reportedly Feels 'Protective' of Khloe Kardashian Amid Tristan Thompson Reconciliation

✖

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly back together, and Scott Disick feels "protective" of his ex-girlfriend's younger sister. Disick, who shares three children with Kardashian's older sister Kourtney Kardashian, appeared to hint that Thompson and Kardashian are an item again. The Cleveland Cavaliers player and Kardashian are parents to 2-year-old daughter True and broke up after the second instance of alleged cheating surfaced.

Disick "would hate to see her get hurt again," a source told Life & Style, adding that Disick feels "protective" of her. Disick, 37, is giving Thompson, 29, the "benefit of the doubt." The source added, "He’s going all out to make an effort with him. Scott’s made mistakes in the past and learned from them, and he believes Tristan can, too."

The source's comments came after Kardashian shared a new bikini photo on Instagram on Aug. 28. "[Tristan Thompson] is a lucky man!" Disick commented on the post. This appeared to confirm months of speculation that Thompson and Kardashian, 36, were dating again. The two broke up in February 2019 after it was revealed days before True was born that Thompson kissed Kylie Jenner's former best friend Jordyn Woods at a house party. Despite the break-up, they were often seen together on social media to celebrate important moments in True's life.

"She loves having him around. He has the best relationship with True," a source told PEOPLE in early August. "And he has been amazing to Khloe too. They are very much together, and Khloe is beyond happy." The source said Kardashian and Thompson were quarantining together in Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic. They are "living in kind of a bubble, and Khloe enjoys it." Another source said the couple "acted like they were back together" when Kardashian hosted a birthday party for her close friends and family.

Kardashian's fans might criticize her for reuniting with Thompson, considering his history with alleged infidelity, she is brushing off the criticism. "Khloé is doing what she feels is right for herself and her daughter, True," a source told Entertainment Tonight on Aug. 5. "Khloe has never listened to outside voices, she’s always stayed true to her heart. Things with Khloe and Tristan have been great and the couple is taking this time in quarantine to really reconnect and enjoy one another."

As for Disick, he recently ended his relationship with Sofia Richie, who is 15 years younger, for good. The two tried to make the relationship work, but they are reportedly no longer on speaking terms. Sources told TMZ Disick is now focusing on his family life and raising his three children with Kourtney.