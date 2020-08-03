Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson 'Are Very Much Together,' Source Claims

✖

A month after it was reported that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were back together, PEOPLE has published even more details about the pair's newly-rekindled romance. On Monday, the publication noted that the duo is indeed back together over a year after they split. The couple, who share two-year-old daughter True Thompson, previously dealt with two separate cheating scandals during their relationship. But, despite it all, it seems as though they are officially giving things another go.

PEOPLE reported that Kardashian and Thompson have been back together since June and that things are going well for them thus far. "She loves having him around. He has the best relationship with True," a source revealed about where the two stand today. "And he has been amazing to Khloé too. They are very much together and Khloé is beyond happy." Kardashian and Thompson have been hunkered down in Los Angeles with their daughter amidst the coronavirus pandemic, with the insider adding, "They have been living in kind of a bubble and Khloé enjoys it." Although, the same insider went on to note that the couple's relationship could be tested once Thompson's basketball season with the Cleveland Cavaliers starts back up. They added, "Tristan's traveling was always a concern. This is when he would mess up their relationship. She hopes that Tristan has changed though so they can continue to be together as a family."

As previously mentioned, PEOPLE previously reported in early July that Kardashian and Thompson were back together. At the time, a source told the publication that the two were "giving their relationship another try." They also shared that the athlete has been "working hard to prove himself" and that he's been a great father to their daughter. The news came shortly after Kardashian celebrated her 36th birthday with a party that featured her family and closest friends in attendance. A second source told PEOPLE that Kardashian and Thompson "acted like they were back together" at this party.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Cleveland Cavaliers player split up in early 2019 after it was reported that he got close to Kylie Jenner's former best friend Jordyn Woods. They also found themselves in the midst of a scandal in 2018, as it was alleged that Thompson cheated on Kardashian while she was pregnant with their daughter. As of right now, neither Kardashian nor Thompson has addressed these reconciliation reports publicly. However, based on this information, it seems like their relationship is indeed back on track.