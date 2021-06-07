Savannah Guthrie's Husband and Kids Surprise Her on the Air for 10th 'Today' Show Anniversary

✖

It's been 10 years since Savannah Guthrie joined the TODAY show, and her husband and children made sure they were there to help her celebrate the major milestone. It was a sweet moment on Monday's NBC News morning show when Guthrie's husband, Michael Feldman, and their children, 4-year-old Charley and 6-year-old Vale, surprised Guthrie with a visit to the set and a big cake to make the day extra special.

It was clearly an emotional moment for Guthrie, who embraced her kids right away, even if they seemed a little shy being on camera. "Happy 10th anniversary," Vale said, as Charley chimed in, "I hope you had a great decade years of work." When the TODAY co-host first joined the show in 2011, she wasn't married nor a mother, so looking back on how everything has changed in the last decade was an emotional moment for the whole team.

"One of the things I enjoy watching her being is a mom," Al Roker remarked of watching Guthrie welcome daughter Vale in 2014 and Charley two years later. Guthrie couldn't believe she was hitting the decade mark either, saying on Monday's show, "I can't believe it's been 10 years! I feel so much gratitude."

Looking back on when Guthrie transitioned from covering the White House to joining TODAY, co-star and close friend Hoda Kotb remembered, "I knew I'd like her, but I didn't know I'd love her." Craig Melvin added of Guthrie's reputation as an empathetic and talented journalist, "No one covers breaking news like she does," as Roker noted that while she may be kind, she's no slouch. "People underestimate Savannah, and they do so at their own peril," he said.

Over the years, Guthrie has done everything from moderating a presidential debate to interviewing the family of slain ISIS hostage Kayla Mueller. "Who do you choose to share that story with, and you choose someone where you feel totally loved and safe, and they chose Savannah," Kotb noted, as Melvin called her the "Swiss Army knife of the Peacock."

Even off-camera, Guthrie has proven to be a wonderful friend and compassionate colleague. "I lost my mom tragically," Carson Daly said of his mother's death in 2017. "One of the first phone calls I got was from Savannah, who said, 'What do you need?'" Melvin added, "My brother just died. The kind, generous spirit, that's who she is when the little light in the camera goes off."