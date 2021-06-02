Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie to Host New 'Today' Streaming Show

✖

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie will be hosting a brand new Today streaming show which is expected to soon begin airing. Variety reports that the new series will be titled Today in 30, and it will be a half-hour show that "highlights" and recaps the news of the day. Today in 30 will air weekdays at 1 p.m. on the Today All Day streaming outlet, as well as on the Today YouTube channel. The show will be replayed twice each day, at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Fans who tune in will also get a chance to see exclusives that are not part of the Today show morning broadcast.

NBC News senior vice president Libby Leist, who is in charge of supervising all aspects of the Today show, spoke out about the new show and offered some insight into the idea behind Today in 30. "We offer four hours of live TV that not every busy human being can see," Leist said. "We feel like this next-generation Today show audience wants to go watch this content in a streaming service." Notably, Leist also shared that other media lanes are being explored for the expansion of the Today brand. "I’m working on other content that is living beyond the broadcast," she shared.

Justin Sylvester, co-host of @edailypop, talks about the latest news in pop culture, including Kate Winslet revealing in a new interview that she refused to let the “Mare of Easttown” director edit her belly in a sex scene. pic.twitter.com/7bJdPI9T1V — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) June 2, 2021

As with most all TV productions, the Today show has been filming under very tight Covid-19 safety guidelines for the past year. In March, Kotb spoke with Variety about their current normal, saying that she looks forward to things getting back to how they were before the pandemic. "I’m a team person, I used to play high-school basketball, and there’s a team aspect to this. I like the high fives," she said. "[The protocols] alter the chemistry of the place."

Kotb continued, "We want people who have faces in the glass. We want to wave to people who make signs that say, 'Hey, Mom, I waited my whole life to come on the Today Show. The minute we can get outside and see people and have them enjoy music together? I dream about that day." Today in 30 is set to begin streaming on June 8.