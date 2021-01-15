'Today' Co-Anchor Savannah Guthrie Twins With Daughter Vale, 6, in Matching Masks

✖

Savannah Guthrie is enjoying "loving up" on her 6-year-old daughter Vale as the little girl and the Today show anchor rock matching leopard-print face masks to keep safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In a series of sweet mother-daughter photos shared on Instagram Friday, Guthrie rocks a hot pink print on her mask, while Vale twins in a red version.

"Now you see us —> now you don't," Guthrie captioned the pictures, making a joke about how their faces are only half visible in some of the photos due to their masks being pulled up. In the last two photos, the adorable two trade cheek kisses. "Loving up on my little," Guthrie added of her oldest daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

Guthrie is also mom to 4-year-old son Charley, and the trio celebrated the news anchor's 49th birthday at home with husband Michael Feldman late last month. Sharing a photo of the moment she blew out her birthday candle on a special cupcake as the kids looked on, Guthrie wrote on Instagram on Dec. 27, "Wishes came true! thanks for the love — especially [Michael Feldman."

It's been a big year for Guthrie, who served as the moderator in NBC's town hall with President Donald Trump in October to much applause, just months after undergoing a second surgery in July to repair her eye after suffering a retinal detachment in December 2019 when son Charley, then 3, threw a toy truck at her face, accidentally hitting her in the eye.

"I’m so grateful my surgery was a success! I’m still healing but already noticing a major improvement in my vision. My eyes are filled - with tears of joy!" she wrote on Instagram after the second surgery, having explained to Ellen DeGeneres before going in for her procedure, "It's getting better, the [first] surgery worked. But a lot of people have complications, I did too, so I have to have cataract surgery. ...I see but I see blurry spots."

In an April interview with PEOPLE, the journalist said she would need "a couple of follow-up surgeries" after her accident, which was "unfortunate but not unexpected." She added, "I don’t think my eye will ever be the way it once was, but I think it will be much improved." As for Guthrie's vision, she noted at the time it "certainly isn’t where it was, and I think it’s getting worse."